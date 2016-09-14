Marmomacc 2016: The „New Marble Generation“ in Hall 1 as part of the Italian Stone Theatre

Curated by Raffaello Galiotto and Vincenzo Pavan, prototypes of high quality design products intended for mass production

The availability on the market of new design and processing technologies has highlighted extraordinary opportunities for turning stone materials into complex artefacts in technical and formal terms. In particular, their compatibility with very sophisticated design became immediately apparent with the potential for manufacturing artefacts with machines alone (and consequently automated mass production) that until now were produced using craftsman methods. Industrial replication is one of the basic factors behind the success of products by top Italian designers and their commercial viability.

The implementation of new generation digital systems means that even stone material processing can benefit from technical aspects (precision, work speed, reduced waste, etc.) that are critical for mass production of formally complex objects and the attainment of performance levels comparable to those for other lighter materials.

The „New Marble Generation“ exhibition – curated by Raffaello Galiotto and Vincenzo Pavan – aims to develop prototypes of high quality design products intended for mass production. Collaboration between internationally renowned designers and architects and companies in the stone industry keen to find new research approaches has achieved an innovative experimental experience with materials demonstrating their technical and processing skills.

The resulting artefacts are on show together in a special set-up inside Hall 1, The Italian Stone Theatre, and focus on interior and exterior furniture components alike, as well as mass produced architectural design items. The designers have worked across several theme-based sections, adapting the stone materials chosen by the curators to these purposes.

The exhibition is accompanied by a bilingual catalogue (as an insert with Domus magazine) and video interviews with the designers and companies taking part to illustrate design concepts and production processes. Stone design in relation to the application of new technologies, trends and marketing will be analysed during a conference attended by technicians, designers, companies and communication experts scheduled in the Forum Area of Hall 1.

The New Marble Generation exhibition is part of the Italian Stone Theatre project developed by Marmomacc with support of the Ministry of Economic Development (MISE), ICE-Italian Trade Agency and Confindustria Marmomacchine within the scope of the Special Made in Italy Promotion Plan valorising excellence in the Italian natural stone and related technology fields.

Company-Designer Pairings:

Cereser – Giorgio Canale

Costa Paolo – Denis Santachiara

Euro Porfidi – Philippe Nigro

GDA Marmi e Graniti – Setsu & Shinobu Ito

Grassi Pietre – Massimo Iosa Ghini

Helios Automazioni – Marco Piva

MGI Sicilmarmi – Giuseppe Fallacara

Nikolaus Bagnara – Paolo Ulian

Pi.mar – Giuseppe Fallacara

Remuzzi Marmi Bergamo – Marcello Morandini

Tenax – Giorgio Canale

Marmomacc, September 28 – October 01, 2016

Pictures: companies/designers

(14.09.2016, USA: 09.14.2016)