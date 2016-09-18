FILA at this year’s Marmomacc: water-based protection, an anti-algae treatment, and the SCM STAINCHECK METHOD

At Marmomacc’s stand C6+C7 in Hall 7

At Cersaie Stand 28 in Hall 45

FILA Surface Care Solutions, Italian expert for cleaning, protection and care of hard surfaces such as ceramics, manufactured and natural stone and agglomerates, is continuously expanding its line of „green” products. The most recent addition is FILA’s water-based product line FILA MP90 EcoPlus and FILAHydrorep Eco strong contenders for reduced processing time. In contrast to its solvent-based kin, the „green” line products tolerate a certain residual moisture.

Time is of the essence on most building sites necessitating speedy application of protective coatings. Choice of suitable substance is often made according to ease of application. FILA has the right product for the job, and will be distributing product samples and information at its stand.

Autumn is just around the corner, so it is time to batten down the hatches for winter. Necessary measures include protection of pavement, walls, and façades from moss, mold, lichen, and efflorescence. FILA’s Anti-Algae program comprises its ready-to-use FILA ALGAENET cleaner and a water-repellent FILA Hydrorep Eco, suitable for large and small surfaces in natural stone, concrete, Terracotta, porcelain, ceramics, and stucco.

To view the PRO video visit FILA’s Homepage at http://www.filasolutions.com or the free app which can be downloaded via the company’s website.

The SCM Staincheck Method was developed in cooperaton with Detlev Hill (http://steinkultur.eu/) to determine surface susceptibility to staining of natural stone. FILA will be presenting and explaining the method at its stand with the Detlev Hill (Steinkultur.eu) project-team, Sara Bianchin (FILA R&D) and Alexandra Becker (FILA Press Office and Sales Consultant).

Presentation will take place at:

11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Sept. 28th 2016

11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Sept. 29th 2016

11 a.m., Sept. 30th 2016

Weitere Informationen unter http://www.filasolutions.com

(18.09.2016, USA: 09.18.2016)