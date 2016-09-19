Levantina’s exhibit stand allows visitors to experience marble and granite with all their senses

At Marmomacc in Hall 9, Stand C12

Stone is a very special material not least of all because it transmits a strong emotional message to the consumer.

Spanish-based Levantina Group brings the emotion

al qualities of natural stone to the fore at its Marmomacc stand.

In open rooms „en suite“ visitors can see and touch stone, including stone in the Levantina Natural Stone Collection and even smell or hear the material for those whose mind is open to sublime impressions.

Puerto Rican architect Riuz Velazquez’s installation explicitly invites visitors to emerge into the world of stone and enter into an emotional dialog with the material.

„Feel the essence of a pure material, capable of making each one of your senses vibrate, and perceive the nuances that make each one of our granites and marbles unique“.

Perhaps some guests are able to sense the stone’s heritage as a kind of mnemonic message.

„Pure elements create a vivid nature atmosphere to enjoy the origin of knowledge through something as private as feelings“.

Hand-made furniture and decorative objects by Colección Alexandra are also on display. The Castellón-based company is located in close proximity to Alicante. Colección Alexandra has made a name for itself in exclusive hand-fabricated interior design, and looks back on many years of intensive cooperation with Levantina.

Levantina is a Spanish enterprise with world-wide activity including numerous quarries, 7 factories and 25 distribution centers. All in all the enterprise boasts some 200 types of natural stone in their program, among them local marble and granites from Brazil. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East and Asia.

We show some examples of stone which will be on display at Levantina’s Marmomacc stand.

