„Artificial geographies”: looking at the places where the stone comes from and interpreting those territories

Helios Automazioni together with four groups of architects shows objects for a park referring to fire, earth, air and water

In Hall 1

Helios Automazioni, producer of software and CNC technologies, has developed projects together with architects from „G. d’Annunzio” University of Chieti-Pescara, represented by Domenico Potenza, and the craftsmen CNC users.

The stone comes from Apricena in the Apulia region in Italy’s South, a famous material for architecture and, generally, in construction.

The event’s name is „Artificial geographies”, because it looks at the places where the stone comes from and at the same time it tries to interpret that territory through the characters belonging to four projects: The furniture objects, intended for a park, refer to nature’s elements (fire (= light), earth, air and water).

The experimentation wants to show the technologies’ potentialities, of which we don’t know the limits, applied to the material, that maintains its fundamental characters also innovating processing techniques.

1. project: „Frammenti di Luce“ (Light fragments)

architects: Mariangela Di Capua, Andrea Leone, Fabio Levante

company: Petraroia Marmi

technology: Helios Automazioni

„Light fragments” is an external light and shows a body fragmented by the light, that illuminates the irregular surfaces of the stone, split and then reassembled on a basement.

2. project: „La pietra e la terra” (Stone and Earth)

architects: Damiano De Candia, Giulio Girasante, Valeria Marzano

company: Cannito Marmi

technology: Helios Automazioni

A block overlaps a stone crust. Through some holes on the surface it is possible to see the underlying crust and the vegetation. The overlying element represents the artifice and has got a geometric drawing that hosts the sits.

3. project: „Oraculum” (Oracle)

architects: Erika Pisa, Nicola Violano

company: Euromarmi di Lofrano Pasquale

technology: Helios Automazioni

„Oraculum” is the stone voice, that answers to the questions. The sit body is processed by intersected tool paths, continuous along the entire curved surface, creating shapes similar to eyes and ears. Using the cuts in the material, the air channels through the slits retracing sometimes smoothed faces and in other case curved surfaces, telling a place’s story.

4. project:„Il fluire della pietra“

(The stone flowing)

architects: Gloria Bazzoni, Matteo Mazzamurro

company: 2M Marmi

technology: Helios Automazioni

„The stone flowing” is a fountain that correlates the stone’s nature, through its crust and the artifice, represented by the machine’s processing. The cuts along the faces let see the water that flows on the irregular surfaces of the main body.

Helios Automazioni

Pisa Violano Architectural Atelier

