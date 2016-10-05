Briefly noted

„After the Fire“ a book describing how London was rebuilt after the Great Fire 350 years ago. Primarily natural stone, specifically Portland Limestone was used. To this very day, the material determines the appearance of historic buildings.

IMM Carrara has published the facts and figures of Italian exports in the first half of 2016 (Italian).

Natural Stone Fair Kamien in the Polish city of Wrocław will forthwith be held in conjunction with the Tarbud Building Fair (German) and will therefore take place from March 24th to 25th 2017. Not to be confused with the Stone Trade Fair, which will be held in the industrial city of Poznan from November 16th to 19th 2016 (1, 2).

Some of the nearly 20,000 archaeological pieces in stone from the National Museum of Archaeology, Anthropology and History (NMAAH) in Lima, Peru are shown on a webpage.

Yoo Cumbaya is the name of an Ecuadorean real-estate project brought to life in 2016. The pool with a marble or mock-marble encasing is especially noteworthy in this dwelling complex in close proximity to Quito. Designer: Philippe Starck.

The Reverie (Daydream) is the name of a Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) luxury hotel in Vietnam in which ample amounts of marble and glass mosaic was implemented. The décor is presented online in the catalog of Sicis Company of Italy.

In France competitive tendering for the „4ème Concours d’Architecture“, building with natural stone, has begun. Submissions were open for projects using stone originating from France or were added value was processed locally. Prizes will be awarded in 2017 at the Rocalia Trade Fair from December 5th to 7th in Lyon. For more information see the trade magazine Pierre Actual (Mail).

CTT the Portuguese postal service has issued 4 new stamps in a block with motives of the Calçada Portuguesa. They include typical motifs of the miniscule cobblestone pavement captured in photos by Ernesto Matos, subject of previous reports (Portuguese).

Video of the Month: see the installation of Athena Parthenos in New York’s MET-Museum. She will be on display for the coming two years while renovation of Berlin’s Pergamon Museum, her usual place of residence, is under way. Berlin’s Pergamon-Altar can now be viewed in 3D-Animation (1, 2).

