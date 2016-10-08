Design label Bross plays the „marble mania”

Ademar is the name of new dining and coffee tables with plates „sculpted“ out of one block of white or black stone

„Fabrics, PVC, ceramic, or wallpapers: no matter of what kind of support, all what counts is that the result looks like precious marble veins.

Today’s dominant inspiration in both interior design and fashion’s world comes directly from the caves and brings to these environments beautiful suggestions that only stone is able to create.

The new trend imposes a material orientation and the bigger is the decorative ability of a surface, the greater is, accordingly, its appreciation by architects and designers. In this literal obsession for tactile and visual properties of materials, the most historical and precious marbles dominate: Carrara White and Black Marquina are the real protagonists of the contemporary furniture scene.

Bross interprets them with great sophistication in the collection of dining – and coffee – tables Ademar, giving them an unprecedented plastic value. Designed by Giulio Iacchetti, Ademar is in fact characterized by the uniqueness of the marble top, with a profile with variable height, which becomes an original reason for exclusivity.

But the real advantage of this collection is determined by the fact that the top, proposed in elliptical or circular version, is made from a single block of stone, ,sculpted‘ to give life to this slight, but perceptible, asymmetrical rhythm.

The generous size of the dining table – available in sizes 280×130 cm and 220×120 cm or 140 cm diameter – enhances the perfection of craftsmanship of Carrara White and Black Marquina, underlining the natural veins of the material, perfectly harmonized with the legs in solid wood.

Available in 4 different models, the coffee table is instead designed as a stylish accessory, thanks to which the marble passion can be insinuated in any context.“

