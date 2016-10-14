Recently published
Oppdal Quartzite by Minera Skifer, Norway
Name: Oppdal Quartzite
Type of stone: quartzite
Color: grey,
Quarry: Oppdal near the Dovrefjell mountains, Sweden
Peculiarities: frost resistant
Surfaces: natural, antique brushed, silk brushed
Edges: sawn, broken, rough broken, natural
Usage: inside, outside
Contact: Minera Skifer AS, Engan, 7340 Oppdal, Norway
Phone: +47 72 40 04 00
Mail
Photo: Minera Skifer
(14.10.2016)