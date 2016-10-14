www.stone-ideas.com

Oppdal Quartzite by Minera Skifer, Norway

Minera Skifer: Oppdal Quartzite.

Name: Oppdal Quartzite

Type of stone: quartzite

Color: grey,

Quarry: Oppdal near the Dovrefjell mountains, Sweden

Peculiarities: frost resistant

Surfaces: natural, antique brushed, silk brushed

Edges: sawn, broken, rough broken, natural

Usage: inside, outside

Technical data sheet

Contact: Minera Skifer AS, Engan, 7340 Oppdal, Norway
Phone: +47 72 40 04 00
Photo: Minera Skifer

(14.10.2016)

 