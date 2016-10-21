A great success: the Natural Stone Resource Library by MIA and BSI

Online since 2015, the database for technical documents has had nearly 23,000 downloads in 12 months

Marble Institute of America (MIA) and Building Stone Institute (BSI) inform:



„The Natural Stone Resource Library is now approaching 23,000 technical document downloads in just twelve months. Share the library tutorial link with design professionals and contractors so they can search by keyword or use the advanced search function to refine your research on common questions about all varieties of natural stone, including suggested uses and applications for both residential and commercial settings.

View Tutorial or go directly to Library.“

We had reported about the Library in our five languages.

dt

en

it

es

pt

(21.10.2016, USA: 10.21.2016)