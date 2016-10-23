Made of marble and brass: „Star Gazer“ candle holders and „Constellation“ bowls

New objects for Lara Bohinc’s „Lunar“ collection in cooperation with British Lapicida stone design company

News from outer space: Jewelry designer Lara Bohinc has created new stellar pieces for her „Lunar“ collection realized in cooperation with British Lapicida stone design company. Among these objects are the „Star Gazer“ candle holders inspired by orreries, mechanical models of the solar system used since classical times.

Available in two designs, these candlesticks have sculptural presence exceeding their practical use.

Materials used are marbles Carrara, Nero Marquina, Verde Guatemala, Verde Antico, Buiscaro Rosa and brushed brass.

New are also the „Constellation“ bowls. The design reminds a puzzle: Each of the four sizes of bowl is available in five different marbles, posing the challenge to mix, match, set and re‐set them into an almost infinite number of arrangements.

Other new pieces of the collection (without photos) are the „Collision“ console and the „Half Moon“ mirror.

The novelties were launched at Decorex Fair in London 2016.

Lapicida

Lara Bohinc

Photos: Lapicida

