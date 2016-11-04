New stone: marble PELAGONIA from Stone Group International (SGI), Greece

Name: Pelagonia and Pelagonia (On the Rocks),

Type of stone: marble (main mineral calcite)

Color: beige

Quarry: Albania

Peculiarities: Due to its neutral color, Pelagonia is very easy to match with other materials. It is a fine grain material without veins and pattern so it is very easy to cut, process and apply this material in any installation.

Beautiful shells and soft shadows give the Pelagonia (On the Rocks) its own character.

The story: Pelagonia marble belongs to SGI’s 12 Mythic Marbles Selection which revives the history and the myths of the region where a stone comes from: In the the plain of Pelagonia in Northern Greece, Hephaestos was one of the main gods. He was the Greek god of fire, blacksmiths, craftsmen, sculptors and volcanoes. In his workshop 3 cyclops assisted him. The Romans, when speaking of the Greek Hephaestus, called him Vulcanus.

Usage: inside, outside. Pelagonia’s use is limitless, also in heavy usage areas like public places, commercial and institutional projects, exterior flooring and wall cladding, decorative elements, columns, bathrooms and as monuments.

Surfaces: various, among them polished, honed, brushed, sandblasted

Contact: Stone Group International (MARMOR SG SA)

Kavalari, P.C. 57200

Thessaloniki, Greece

Tel +30 23940 20440 (5 Lines)

Fax +30 23940 52733

Mail

Photos: Stone Group International

