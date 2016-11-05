One more step to reach architects and interior designers

MIA+BSI joins IBS and KBIS for Design & Construction Week during January 10-12, 2017 in Orlando (FL)

MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute is a supporting organization of the fourth annual Design & Construction Week (DCW).

Founding partners, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) will continue driving the possibilities of home forward as the co-location of the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) moves to Orlando, Florida, January 10-12, 2017. DCW will bring together more than 80,000 design and construction professionals in the largest gathering of the residential design and construction industry.

MIA+BSI members will enjoy discounted registration for the event, while the organization’s leaders will participate in the Design & Construction Week Executive Roundtable to discuss issues and trends in the US housing market and exchange ideas with other industry thought leaders.

„MIA+BSI is thrilled to be a DCW Supporting Organization. We look forward to the networking and education opportunities offered by this event. Our members will benefit greatly from attending Design & Construction Week,” said MIA President David Castellucci.

„We have seen explosive growth in Design & Construction Week over the past few years, primarily due the draw of having so many big industry players all in one place,” said NAHB CEO Jerry Howard. „The support of MIA+BSI only further bolsters the prominence of this event. DCW has become the premier event for our industry, and we expect the 2017 show to be the best year yet.”

„NKBA is thrilled about this collaboration, bringing so many industry representatives together in one location creates huge value for everyone involved,“ said Bill Darcy, NKBA CEO. „This is ultimately a huge win for consumers, as we lead the way in connecting the industry.”

Registration is open at designandconstructionweek.com. Registered attendees will have access to both trade shows held during Design & Construction Week.

Source: MIA+BSI

(05.11.2016, USA: 11.05.2016)