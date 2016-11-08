Stone & Tile trade fair to take place in Belgium from January 22-23, 2017

Flanders Expo in Ghent is the venue for the biennial B2B-event

Stone & Tile ist the name of the biennial trade fair for natural stone, ceramics and quartz composites in Ghent, Belgium. It will place from January 22-23, 2017 at the venue of Flanders Expo.

In 2015 the fair counted 76 exhibitors, 29 from stone companies, 10 from ceramics and 37 from accessoires. 1515 visitors came to the B2B-event, the large majority of them from Belgium. About 10 % came from the Netherlands.

Seminars will accompany the trade show. The second day is the „Natural Stone Day“. Seminar topics are: Installing large format natural stone tiles; Maintenance and restoration of natural stone; Historic natural stone: an endangered legacy; CE-Markings and quality labels; Natural Stone and responsibility.

