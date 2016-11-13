Collection of bottles in marble by Salvatori company: „Omaggio a Morandi“

Designer Elisa Ossino got inspired by the simple forms in painter Giorgio Morandi’s still life images

Italian company Salvatori introduces „Omaggio a Morandi“, a collection of bottles in Italian marbles created in homage to the renowned painter Morandi (1890–1964).

Inspired by the array of different types of stone designer Elisa Ossino encountered working with Salvatori, she has drawn upon the simplicity of form of Morandi’s still life images, reproducing them in marble.

Using stone like Bianco Carrara, Botticino, Cipollino or Rosso Collemandina, the collection brings together examples of marbles used in some of Italy’s most iconic architecture.

The bottles produced and hand-finished in Tuscany are available from Salvatori showrooms and selected distributors.

Giorgio Morandi was an Italian painter and graphic designer who became famous for his still lifes which do not only arrange things but objects with value and secrets. Some say the items reveal man by showing his creations for everyday life.

Salvatori products are distributed in over 100 stores worldwide whilst the company has four flagship mono-brand showrooms in London, Milan, Sydney and Zurich.

Salvatori

(13.11.2016, USA: 11.13.2016)