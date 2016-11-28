For all who behaved well in 2016

Stone-Ideas.com has collected ideas for (Christmas-)gifts in stone

As Christmas holidays are coming near in the Western world, we again searched the internet for gifts which might be interesting for stone enthusiasts. Please note: Many of our recommendations are just meant to give you some inspiration. We did not search for the best products neither for the best or the cheapest suppliers in your country.

Products and suppliers can also be found under „Design with natural stone“ in the navigation on the right side of our webpage.

Bed linen.

Marble Wallpapers. (1, 2)

Gargoyles and other stone objects can be viewed on Gárgula Gótica’s website (Portuguese).

Bird Baths by Swiss stone sculpture atelier Vonmoosstein can be viewed on the webpage (German).

Household items in natural stone by Swedish-based Portal Vallagatan, in Swedish, of course.

Original decorative elements for gardens by Spanish Escultura Opaso artists.

Molars as decorative objects by sculptor Lucas Müller.

Extra thin layers of slate serve as material for the fabrication of eyewear by Rolf Spectacles Manufacture.

Suspended lamps like erratic boulders by Disegnoloce.

Original decorative elements for gardens by Spanish Escultura Opaso artists.

Sparkling diamonds imbedded in ordinary pebbles are the latest craze on the jewelry market (1, 2).

Land Art is always good for new ideas in stone.

Hanging Stones, impressively suspended can be viewed on a webpage.

Pebblemosaic by various artists can be viewed on a webpage.

See also:





(28.11.2016, USA: 11.28.2016)