During Art Basel Miami, Citco presents a selection of its natural stone projects in its showroom in FLA

Creations by Ferruccio Laviani, Norman Foster, Arik Levy, Daniel Libeskind and Zaha Hadid are exhibited

During Art Basel Miami (December 01-04, 2016) and Design Miami Italian Citco company presents in its new showroom (Miami Design District – 3801NE Miami Court – Miami FL USA) in the Design District a selection of its best projects: alongside the expanded Design collection, creations by international designers like Ferruccio Laviani, Norman Foster, Arik Levy and Daniel Libeskind, the architectural solutions of great emotional impact of the Zaha Hadid Collection are on display, as well as the classical decorativism reinterpreted in a contemporary way of the Citco Privé collection.

Photo: Franco Chimenti

(02.12.2016, USA: 12.02.2016)