Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
Markets: Selling Stone»
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
Stone Stories»
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Luxury „Roomers“ design hotel chooses natural stone for the bathroom
The interior design for the new 5-star auberge in Baden-Baden spa, Germany came from Piero Lissoni
Baden-Baden in Germany at the foot of the Black Forest is a noble but cozy spa. It now has a 5-star „Roomers“ design hotel built by khp Architekten. The interior design came from Italian Piero Lissoni who sent us some photos.
We show some of them with focus on the usage of natural stone in the bathrooms.
(03.12.2016, USA: 12.03.2016)