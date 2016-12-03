Luxury „Roomers“ design hotel chooses natural stone for the bathroom

The interior design for the new 5-star auberge in Baden-Baden spa, Germany came from Piero Lissoni

Baden-Baden in Germany at the foot of the Black Forest is a noble but cozy spa. It now has a 5-star „Roomers“ design hotel built by khp Architekten. The interior design came from Italian Piero Lissoni who sent us some photos.

We show some of them with focus on the usage of natural stone in the bathrooms.

