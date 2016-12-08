MIA+BSI has launched an online education tool with free courses for stone industry professionals

MIA+BSI has launched its Natural Stone University, an online education tool for stone industry professionals. Safety will be the primary focus during the first phase of the Natural Stone University.

All safety courses and materials have been made available free of charge, courtesy of the MIA+BSI safety committee (by Marble Institute of America and Building Stone Institute).

Courses include modules on safe slab handling, installation, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) compliance, and CNC operation. Toolbox Talks are also available.

Each course includes video and written components, as well as a closing quiz to test knowledge gained from the course. The system will also record transcripts for all who pass tests and meet competency for the courses. Courses can be taken by individuals or downloaded by managers to be administered in group settings.

Visit http://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/university to view available courses. For information on how to get involved with the Natural Stone University, contact Aaron Dahnke (Mail).

Source: MIA+BSI

(08.12.2016, USA: 12.08.2016)