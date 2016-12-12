Recently published
New Stone: Marble MIRAGE from Levantina, Spain
Name: Mirage
Type of stone: marble
Main color: dark grey
Peculiarities: fire- and heat-resistant, easy care and maintenance, low water absorption coefficient
Inspiration: The Dark grey Mirage marble covered in black branched veins seems to reflect on its surface a night forest, where the tree branches speak of old legends and unfathomable mysteries. Its surface shows a dark grey background with a delicate graded hue, scored with infinite veins of intense black. Outlined and thin, the veins generate a subtle tangle creating an attractive sensation of depth. The age of the material is approximately 415 million years (Early Devonian).
Usage: interior flooring, interior cladding, stairs, bathroom countertops
Surfaces: polished (other finishes available on demand)
Contact: Levantina
Tel: +34 965 60 91 84
Fax: +34 965 60 91 09
http://www.levantina.com
Mail
Photos: Levantina
(12.12.2016)