Natural stone tiles apply jungle flora and fauna to the walls

Italian-based Q-BO-Project presented its latest collection at the Cersai Trade Fair

„The Jungle“, in short, is Italian-based Q-BO-Project’s latest collection presented at the Cersaie Trade Fair, Bologna (26th to 30th September 2016). As usual, the line comprises large-format tiles which can be arranged thematically for application on the walls. The company, with its decade of experience, uses sand-blasting technology to work the tile surface into a bas-relief.

Some of the motifs include sparkles embedded into the tiles.

The company also produces ceramics.

Q-BO was founded in 2009. The name is pronounced „Cubo“ and is derived from „cubic“. Strictly speaking „Project“ is part of the title which is meant to symbolize the new paths the company is following.

We show a selection of motifs and products.

Q-BO-Project

Photos: Q-BO-Project

(14.10.2016, USA: 10.14.2016)