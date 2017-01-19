Pirgon-Marble: natural stone invokes mind-leaping and makes one stop and think

The Greek Stone Group International (SGI) is running an unusual marketing concept for its Pirgon marble

Considering that ceramics are available in increasingly perfect facsimile replicas of marble and granite, etc., the natural stone branch is called upon to present more than merely the original material. SGI, the Greek Stone Group International had wed their stone with ancient myths and legends, quarried locally. Now an elaborate concept has been born to propagate its Pirgon-Marble: the six types are linked to natural phenomena graphically transposed.

Sounds vague – and so, indeed, it is. The concept is not to convey information but rather to invoke emotions or inspiration: subliminal messages instilled in the client’s mind are meant to trigger flashes which, in turn, will lead to a decision to purchase.

Specifically the six types are linked to water, e.g. in form of rain, mist, streams or glacial ice. True, natural stone has nothing in common with H2O strictly speaking – but the mental bridges will leave lasting associations in clients’ minds.

„Nimbus“, Latin for rain cloud or storm cloud, is all about meteorology. Vertical lines mime a cloud-burst, which conjure thoughts of heavy rain drenching the Earth, by which the beholder comes full circle back to marble.

„Alas“ derived from the Greek (αλάτι or salt) and alluding to a delta or tributary. The sediments in the riverbed bridge the gap to geology and again comes full circle to marble.

„Ebru Arabesque“ spans a bridge to art: The ancient Oriental marble-paper technique mirrors the structure found in marble. In SGI’s description Neutrinos are even mentioned talk is of the „passionate spirituality“ of stone.

This type of free association may not be to everyone’s liking. But in combination with crafty graphic design, imply water for every type of stone. This can be achieved by means of ropes symbolizing a cloudburst, but also crosses or a combination of various symbols.

All of these pictures can leave lasting pictures in the client’s mind.

And the entire concept is cleverly bundled in a type of a folder held shut with the aid of a wide rubber band as artists like to use for their portfolios.

The folio bears symbols of the types of stone within, each of which has its own volume. Minimal text, a rendering of stone in a building and a page with a symbol.

The types of paper used are costly, but simple and not noble, and imply that Pirgon-Marble originates from a quarry but does not fall from the sky.

Finally, this quarry (see above) is part and parcel of the marketing concept and has cited the company’s stand at numerous trade fairs. It has an incredible production capacity of 140,000 t/year and 20 km internal roadways.

The photo shows how carefully, almost gently the stone is quarried – the 26 levels in the quarry appear to be an exercise in geometry or graphic design by man to the landscape.

The concept is the intellectual property of the company’s marketing department in cooperation with dolphins//communication design.

Stone Group International (SGI)

dolphins//communication design

Photos: SGI

