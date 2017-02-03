MIA+BSI Pinnacle Awards: projects with stone that stand above the rest

Grande Pinnacle Award for The Minnesota State Capitol exterior stone restoration which may be the largest and most complex restoration project the US has ever seen

The winners of the 2016 Pinnacle Awards were announced at the MIA+BSI Awards Luncheon at TISE 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. The Awards honor members of Marble Institute of America (MIA) and of the Building Stone Institute (BSI) around the world for projects that stand out above the rest. Sponsors of this edition were: MAPEI (Commercial Awards), GranQuartz (Residential Awards), Coldspring (Renovation/Restoration Awards), Vitoria Stone Fair-Marmomac Latin America (Kitchen and Bath of the Year Awards), and Marmomac (Grande Pinnacle Award).

We show some of the awarded projects. Some more will be described in detailed reports in the coming months. A booklet with all the winners and several other MIA+BSI prizes can be downloaded as pdf.

Marble Institute of America (MIA)

Building Stone Institute (BSI)

Source: MIA+BSI

For the 9th year, a Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to the best overall project. The prize went to the 6 companies responsible for the Minnesota State Capitol renovation: Polycor, Twin City Tile and Marble, Italmarble Pocai, Tennessee Marble Company, Cutting Edge Stone, and Bonstone. This marks the first time in the program’s history that multiple companies have been honored with this award.

The Minnesota State Capitol exterior stone restoration may just be the largest and most complex restoration project the United States has ever seen. Stone field measuring, fabrication, installation, and carving took place over a four year period without breaks from the harsh Minnesota winters. The project architects used the same White Georgia marble selected by the building’s first architect, Cass Gilbert, 115 years ago. Executive Architects: HGA Architects and Engineers.

Award of Excellence, Renovation/Restoration: „The Rotunda Renovation” replaced the 16 marble capitals of the University of Virginia’s Academic Village Rotunda, a UNESCO World Heritage Site designed by Thomas Jefferson. An 1895 fire destroyed the original capitals carved by the Ricci family of Carrara, which were then replaced with columns from an alternate source. In 2013, with the replacement columns crumbling, the University contracted with Rugo Stone, LLC to restore the capitals. Rugo Stone and its stone carver, Mario Pedrini of Carrara, used a 3-D scanning technique to recreate the original capital design. Architect: John G. Waite Associates, Architects PLLC.

The project had already won the „Best Use of Carrara Marble in North America” Award presented at CarraraMarmotec fair 2016.

Award of Excellence, Commercial Interior: Energy Center III is a 546,000 square foot, twenty story, Class A office building located in Houston’s Energy Corridor in Texas. Camarata Masonry Systems, Ltd. (CMS) was responsible for the procurement and installation of over 7,100 square feet of Gascogne Beige limestone flooring, 1,620 square feet of Arabescato marble flooring and walls, 6,700 square feet of Persian Red Travertine walls, 2,500 square feet of Calacatta Cervaiole marble walls, and 10,500 square feet of Rajah Black granite pavers/steps/planter veneer. The lobby wall was designed by the architect to have a visual effect of stepping in and out as it extended upward. This was accomplished by using 3, 5, and 7 cm thick wall panels.

The Calacatta feature wall was initially designed to have backlit white glass panels. After construction, the owner determined that this was not the desired look. CMS supplied Calacatta Cervaiole marble months after substantial completion of the building and incorporated the same blind anchorage system utilized by the glass subcontractors, thereby allowing erection on the previously installed support grid. Architect: Kirksey Architecture.

Bath of the Year: Mitchell Master Bath in Huntsville, Alabama. When the Mitchells built a new Tudor-style residence in Huntsville, AL, they wanted an awe-inspiring master bathroom where they could relax in luxury. They commissioned Janna S. Collins of Matheny Goldmon Interiors in Huntsville, AL for this task. Janna Collins designed the bathroom and worked with Werner Stark of Ceramic Harmony on the layout and floor design. After the stones (marble and Brazilian quartzite) were selected, a waterjet pattern was used to break up the large floor space. The field pattern consisted of Calacatta Caldia marble bordered by Perla quartzite, and the tub platform was fabricated out of Perla quartzite. Architect/Designer: Matheny Goldmon Interiors, LLC.

Kitchen of the Year: Private Residence in Weston, Massachusetts. Nestled into a serene suburban landscape, this remarkably clean, crisp, modern gourmet kitchen is a celebration of functional design and stunning aesthetics. Conceived by Erica Brady of Downsview Kitchens of Boston, the striking palette of brushed metals, rich ebony woods, high-gloss gray lacquered cabinetry, and polished Calacatta Saturnia marble creates a feeling of drama and elegance perfectly suited for entertaining. United Marble Fabricators was tasked with transforming 1-1/4 inch polished Calacatta Saturnia marble slabs into mitered countertops and commanding mitered cooking and eating islands, as well as a dramatic full-height backsplash that evokes the romantic notions of traditional home cooking. Design: Downsview Kitchens.

Award of Merit, Commercial Interior: Inspiration Slope/Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Over twenty years ago, Green Hills Memorial Park began a vision of expansion in the cemetery to include every possible option for burials, including gardens and estates, anchored by a signature mausoleum building. The Inspiration Slope Mausoleum project fulfilled this vision and the stone selection was the major part of this accomplishment. The Green Hills Management Team worked with architect Patrick Fly, mausoleum builder McCleskey Construction Co., and stone supplier ASI Stone Imports, Inc. to create a building that achieved an aesthetically pleasing design. The stone selected was from the marble quarry known as Palissandro, north of Milan, Italy. A.S.I. worked in conjunction with fabricator Bruno Rogari. Architect/Designer: Patrick Fly.

Award of Merit, Commercial Exterior: Indianapolis Temple in Carmel, Indiana. Clad with nearly 36,000 square feet of intricate and cubic Aero Cream limestone, the Indianapolis Temple radiates both quality and elegance. When designing the temple, the architects took inspiration from Indianapolis’s historic Monument Circle as well as the symbols synonymous with the state of Indiana. The resulting edifice incorporates classical architecture with an Egyptian influence. The inspiration from Monument Circle is reflected in the Temple’s two stately spires, each created from carved limestone. Stonework by Kepco+. Architects: MHTN architects.

Award of Merit, Commercial Exterior: The Vermeer in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Vermeer is a fully natural stone clad multi-residential building. The owner’s motivation was to build a classical structure that would recognize the family matriarch within one of Vancouver’s trendiest neighborhoods. The owner, being of Dutch heritage, wanted nothing less than concrete and natural stone. Red Leaf Stone was selected to draft, fabricate, engineer, and install the stone. Located in a seismic region, and a fair distance from any limestone quarry, value was seen to install with mechanical attachments. The public setting dictated 2-inch-thick stone as the minimum. Because of Vancouver’s heritage of utilizing grey / buff colors for building stone, the architect and owner quickly embraced Indiana limestone. The Indiana Limestone Company was chosen to supply the slab and slab-block material to ensure consistency of material. All secondary fabrication was performed at Red Leaf Stone’s shop in Abbotsford, BC. Architect: Formwerks Architectural Inc.

(03.02.2017, USA: 02.03.2017)