Cobblestone plastering with level surfaces is becoming ever more popular

Urban design in natural stone is adopting a modern look in keeping with today’s comfort requirements

Dome-shaped cobblestones are practically as old as mankind itself. Recent years have added innovation in the interest of accessibility: old dome-topped cobblestones are being replaced by stones with level surfaces.

Particularly sidewalks and public places profit of the combination of modern urban design and accessibility. The natural unevenness unique to natural cobble stones and the paving design remains, all the while easing the way for pedestrians.

The elderly or parents with strollers find the new surfaces pleasant. The even surfaces are also easier to keep clean.

Cobblestones are usually made from granite blocks and split mechanically. The stonemason merely conveys the stone.

Modern even-surface cobblestones are crafted from large granite slabs today which inherently implies an even surface.

Accordingly, the new generation cobblestones are more expensive and price is calculated by the m².

One advantage of the old uneven cobblestone surfaces is that one hardly slipped. In the case of the new generation the surfaces need to be flamed to increase adhesion.

Socially disadvantaged areas often used river bed gravel. These surfaces often appear not only on streets but also to adorn fireplaces or bathrooms. Indonesian-based Rofenty Stone has just such products.

