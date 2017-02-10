Latest news: Vitória Stone Fair CANCELLED due to concerns about safety for exhibitors and visitors

The city of Vitória has seen riots in the streets and the deployment of soldiers from special forces

The most important stone fair in Brazil, Vitória Stone Fair scheduled for February 14 – 17, 2017, is cancelled as announced on the webpage and in a mailing on Friday (February 10th) in the afternoon local time. As the organizer, Milanez&Milaneze S/A, an affiliate of Veronafiere, announces, the reason is concerns about the violence in the streets of Vitória since one week.

Background information

See the fair’s statement

We comment: The fair’s decision deserves our highest appreciation and admiration, as it puts the people in the first place of business, not the money.

In so far the reaction of Milanez&Milaneze may also be understood as an entrepreneurial reply to the continuing and even growing political crisis in Brazil, understood as a message from business people to the political class which until now has been mostly characterized by corruption and deflection of tax-payers’ contribution to the state into the elite’s pockets.

In order not to give up hope for better times to come see this video.

You may leave your comment below.

Stone-Ideas.com