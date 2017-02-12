Another new stone fair in Turkey: Project Marble Eurasia

The event will be held in Istanbul August 23 – 26, 2017 and will be the 6th such sectoral show

Project Marble Eurasia respectively Project Marble Eurasia & Istanbul Block Fair is the name of a new stone fair in Istanbul, Turkey from August 23rd to 26th, 2017. I will be „a bridge connecting Middle East, Europe, Asia and North Africa,“ as said on its webpage. Organizers are Pyramids Group and Expotim International.

According to the webpage, the main target regions for making business will be: „Asia, Turkish Republic, Gulf Countries, North Africa, Balkan Countries.“

„Project Marble Eurasia is expected to make a significant contribution to Turkey’s marble trade,“ is the concept. A buyer program is to invite „400 buyers with strong executive decision making capabilities from 20 countries“. Delegations from 21 countries are expected to visit the fair.

Seminars about marble and marble projects will be held.

Supporters are the Istanbul Mineral Exporters’ Association (IMIB) und the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

With this new fair, Turkey will have 6 (!) such sectorial events all in all: Marble Izmir (March 22 – 25, 2017), Stone Tech Machinery, Afyonkarahisar (September 01 – 04, 2017), Marble Show Antalya (October 18 – 21, 2017), Bursa Marble Block Fair (October 25 – 28, 2017) and Istanbul Mermer (November 09 – 12, 2017). Links to all those fairs.

Expotim had already organized the Singapore Stone Show, actually not a fair but a exhibition of Turkish Stone Companies. It took place twice but was given up then. Expotim’s latest project was a similar event in Le Bourget, France planed for January 2017 which didn’t take place.

Expotim is a trade fair organizer in operation since 1993, authorized and licensed by the Turkish State. It is a sister company of Ladin Fair (1, 2). (evma)

