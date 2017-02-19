Ancient fabrics from the Mediterranean for the walls in a fancy restaurant in London

Lithea company from Sicily produced the wall tiles designed by Pierluigi Piu

Last year, Sicilian company Lithea introduced its „Trame Mediterranee“-collection (Mediterranean Weaves) to the market which took inspiration for modern tiles and furniture from ancient fabrics. Sources were „Makramè“ and „Matelasse“ textiles, among others.

Now the same idea has been followed for the refurbishment of the Olivo Restaurant in London. In the fancy place, architect Pierluigi Piu brought natural stone bas-reliefs to the walls. They were again referring to ancient weaving techniques. Lithea produced the tiles.

Most striking is the lapwing bird (photo above), once a symbol for fertility and prosperity. (MOdS)

Lithea

Photos: Lithea

