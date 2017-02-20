Best of 2016: Design with natural stone

The editors of Stone-Ideas.com have compiled articles and reports with the most clicks in 2016

Photo above: „Italian Stone Theatre“ featuring Smart Stone at Marmomacc 2016. Hall 1 shows Italian designers and architects what marble, granite and their cousins can render thanks to modern machines. More







Fifth Design Competition of Turkey’s natural stone association IMIB. The opulently endowed contest once more opened the way household items in marble, travertine etc. More







Raw blocks are Lundhs’ products, stone design is the tool for the marketing. Norwegian Company has entered into cooperation with designers to bring material closer to the consumer. More







Marsotto Edizioni, studio nendo: „surprise, irony and delight“ in natural stone product design. The household product forerunner in marble showed his „Light & Shadow“ collection at the Milan Design Week. More







Citco at this year’s Salone del Mobile: spectacular art work in natural stone. Company takes on new star architects in the circle of its designers. More







Spanish based Aparentment Disseny: unobtrusive marble products. Designers working with Josep Vilas prefer to allow the material to speak for itself and understate design. More

