Ely Zimmerman’s „Wind, Water, Stone” on view at Grounds for Sculpture in New Jersey, USA

The artist explores the relationship between light, color, scale, material and 3D-spaces / On show is also Ned Smyth, among others

„Wind, Water, Stone” by US-sculptor Ely Zimmerman is on view until January 7, 2018 at Grounds for Sculpture in New Jersey, USA. The exhibition focuses on her photography, sculptures, and public works. Best known for large-scale stone installations, Zimmerman’s work explores the relationship between light, color, scale, material, and the changing aspects of two- and three-dimensional spaces.

The Grounds’ East Gallery will focus on her public sculptural works and the relationship of these works to her archeological photography. Stone sculptures in the adjacent outdoor hedge gardens continue the exhibition outdoors.

The West Gallery will further explore Zimmerman’s works on paper, juxtaposing her recent photographic collages of the night sky with her lush pastel drawings of clouds.

„Elyn Zimmerman: wind, water, stone” is supported in part with a grant from the Elizabeth Firestone Graham Foundation.

On view until April 02, 2018 is „Ned Smyth: Moments of Matter”. This exhibition shows the artist’s large-scale sculptural works that appear as large rock formations milled in dense foam, hard-coated in resin, and painted in a stone-colored palette (no photos).

For more information on other ongoing shows visit the Grounds’ webpage.

Grounds For Sculpture (GFS), located in Hamilton, New Jersey (midway between Philadelphia and New York), is a forty-two acre not-for-profit sculpture park, arboretum, and museum founded by Seward Johnson. Its collection features over 270 contemporary sculptures by renowned and emerging artists. Exhibitions change seasonally in six indoor galleries. Offering rich educational programs, a robust schedule of performing arts, and fun family events, it is open year-round. Shopping and dining options complement every visit. (evma)

Grounds For Sculpture (GFS)

Elyn Zimmerman

