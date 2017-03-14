The World’s Natural Stones in Izmir Marble Fair from March 22 to 25, 2017

Lectures on the fairground will have as topics: German Market opportunities, Product Design with stone, the worldwide stone sector and How to Protect the Beauty of Stone

The most precious natural stones of Turkey and the World will be ready in Marble – 23rd International Natural Stone and Technologies Fair. This year, design is in the forefront of the exhibition where natural stones for all architectural uses will be available.

Marble – 23rd International Natural Stone and Technologies Fair, being among the top three natural stone fairs will be held in Fuar Izmir between the dates of March 22–25, 2017.

Marble organized for the first time in 1995 on an area of 2,600 sqm with the participation of 47 companies; will host more than 1,110 exhibitors this year. The fair for which the works for exhibitors intensively continue, is expected to grow in terms of square meters and number of companies, compared to the last year.

The proximity of Izmir Port and Izmir to mines is an important factor in the development of Marble Fair in every passing year. Exhibitors having marble blocks and tons weighted natural stones can ensure delivery of their products that they sell in consequence of business meetings made during the fair, through Izmir Port.

Visitors, who find the opportunity to examine natural stones with different features in the exhibition, can examine also the brand new natural stones and construction machines in the large open area of Fuar Izmir.

More Powerful with Design

The 4th International Stone Congress to be organized simultaneously with the exhibition will be held by Izmir Branch of UCTEA Chamber of Geological Engineers, Izmir Branch of UCTEA Chamber of Architects, IZFAŞ and Aegean Exporters’ Associations with support of Izmir Metropolitan Municipality and Presidency of Dokuz Eylül University, between 20 to 25th of March. The congress will be held in Chamber of Architects between 20 to 21st of March and after the opening of Marble Fair, the congress will be hosted by the exposition center, Hall C.

Exhibitions and workshops on natural stone will take place within the scope of the congress in which indispensable topics from design, heritage, maintenance-repair and restoration of stone to the heritage of stone will be discussed by national and international participants from academic environment.

Along with International Stone Congress, Sector Sessions will be organized by İZFAŞ. Many experts from the field of natural stone will be among the speakers in this 1st Sector Sessions. The sessions will take place during the 22nd of March – first day of the exhibition. Product design, German market opportunities and challenges and possibilities in 2017 will be among the topics to be discussed. The Sessions will be:

13.00-13.20 Product Design with Natural Stone, Peter Becker, Stone-Ideas.com

13.20-13.30 Discussion

13.30-13.50 The German Stone Market, Brian Gurteen, Naturstein magazine

13.50-14.00 Discussion

14.00-14.30 Coffee break

14.30-14.50 Prospects for Natural Stone Industry in the World in 2017 – Challenges and Possibilities, Anil Taneja, Litos Magazine

14.50-15.00 Discussion

15.00-15.20 How to Protect the Beauty of Natural Stones? Stephan Heyert, Akemi

15.20-15.30 Discussion.

Heavy Demand from Exhibitors

Marble Fair which was held on an area of 139,000 sqm with a growth of 12 percent, has been faced this year again with an intensive exhibitor interest. This year, as different from the last one, Switzerland and Lebanon will also take part as exhibitors. China having an important place in natural stone trade will make intensive business meetings in Chinese Pavilion during the exhibition.

The fact that Fuar Izmir is close to linking roads, far from traffic of the city and has a large area of 330,000 square meters giving advantage to the fair. Marble Fair, the meeting point of exhibitors and visitors, will allow discovery of new products and increase brand values of companies through domestic and foreign trade volume while opening its doors to access new markets.

Visitors who wish to gather the components of the industry and the sector will also find an opportunity to see the natural and historical beauties of Izmir and Aegean Region.

Marble, Izmir, March 22-25, 2017

Photos: Izfas