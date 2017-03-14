Xiamen Stone Fair has now its focus an a qualitative growth in order to become the worldwide showcase for news in the branch

The 17th issue in 2017 brought only moderate increase in the numbers of visitors / Continuing trend to intricate booth design

The 17th issue of Xiamen Stone Fair (March 06-09, 2017) seems to have brought the end of rapid growth: though its 150,290 visitors were a new peak, this meant only moderate growth by 1,717 guests compared to 2016.

The number of overseas visitors saw an increase of 717 to 29,407.

Indeed the fair organizer is mainly striving for qualitative growth. As said in a press release before the event, the aim is to attract mainly producers of new products in order „to optimize the structure of exhibitors, so as to spotlight the most abundant and high-quality stone samples“.

Obviously Xiamen Stone Fair intends to dispute Marmomac’s rank as the floor for innovative products and new ideas in the branch.

On the fairground, last year’s trend to ever more intricate booth design continued. It mirrors the growing private demand for natural stone ideas in interior architecture. „Many companies design the booths combining with household goods and create different scenes to show the beauty of stones“, as said in the press release.

We show some examples of presentations of various kinds. In the coming issues we’ll continue with reports about this year’s fair and about the Chinese stone market. (pebe)

Xiamen Stone Fair

(14.03.2017, 03.14.2017)