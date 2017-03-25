Recently published
Purapietra: „Textures 3.0“ helps classic natural stone structures attain new heights
The creations can more fittingly be categorized as art rather than as industrial design according to the Italian-based company
„Textures 3.0“ is the name of the collection with new surface-structures by Italian-based Purapietra Company. Its aim: to help stone attain a whole new impact. The creations are more at home in the realm of art than in industrial design according to a press release.
„Gotha“ is the name of one of the tiles with reference to the Baroque, albeit with geometric shapes. The embossed surfaces are polished.
„Planets“ has a mat surface with circular „orbital“ patterns (press-release).
The tiles are available in a number of stone types.
