Xiamen Stone Fair 2017: Significant growth in foreign visitors

10 % decline in exhibitors from abroad / Brazilian „Samba“ team again winner of the Lundhs football tournament

The organizer of Xiamen Stone Fair has sent us the data for the 17th issue of the event (March 06-09, 2017): 150,290 visitors (2016: 148,573) of which 29,407 came from abroad (2016: 28,690).

The number of exhibitors was 2050 (2016: 2000) including 508 (2016: 545) from abroad.

The next Xiamen Fair will be held in 2018 at the same dates (March 06.-09).

This year football tournament Lundhs Cup again brought together players from stone companies from different countries. The winner team was „Samba“ from Brazil (like 2016) in yellow shirts. Second went to the „Vikings“ from Norway in red, followed by „Dragon“ from China and „Shi Shin Ban“ (white) composed of members of a stone course at Xiamen University. Next year, the tournament will return to the central square on the fairground that had been blocked due to construction works, this time.

We show some examples for company’s booths. More about the fair in the coming issues.

Xiamen Stone Fair 2018, March 06-09

