Lego pieces in Engineered Stone that can be stacked and assembled to form different shapes, from trees to houses

At Design Shanghai, Caesarstone presented Superhouse installation by Producks design studio

Engineered Stone manufacturer Caesarstone presented Superhouse, an open house installation inspired by traditional Chinese culture, at Design Shanghai in March 2017. Commissioned from Producks design studio, it features eight different Caesarstone colors.

For this installation, a black and white room divider elegantly complements traditional Chinese culture, alongside a sleek kitchen island of soft and grey tones, a hanging wall mirror designed using Caesarstone’s Vanilla Noir, two cubic coffee tables with an embedded black metal frame and a perforated large dining table.

This is embellished by an array of playful Lego pieces that can be stacked and assembled to form different shapes, from trees to houses. Featured in the Superhouse are also Caesarstone slabs of various colors, ranging from light taupe and soft greys to bold blacks, which are hanged on the walls as decorative, art-like pieces.

Caesarstone

Source: Caesarstone

(20.04.2017, USA: 04.20.2017)