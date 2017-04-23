Spanish designers of Masquespacio Agency have created a new lamp for Raco

„Shade“ is the name designers of Masquespacio Agency gave their new lamp. Materials implemented are black marble, brass, leather and raffia. The strong contrasts of these materials including color contrasts are distinguishing factors setting the product apart.

The lamp measures 25.2 cm in length, 12.5 cm in height, and 4 cm in breadth. It comprises two stone slabs and weighs between 5 and 7 kg.

Its design was conceived for the Spanish Raco brand.

Masquespacio, founded in 2010 by Ana Milena Hernández Palacios and Christophe Penasse, is a self-acclaimed agency for product and communications design entertaining a number of projects in Spain, Norway, Germany and the U.S.A.

Photos: Luis Beltran

