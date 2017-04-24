Saddle-shaped „Hyparwall”-Elements for walls, towers and façades

Implementation for small stone-meal blocks with ingredients

Stone powder results in large quantities from the processing of natural stone. An idea for the implementation of this waste has been developed by Giuseppe Fallacare of the Bari Politecnico together with Pimar company: the stone powder is mixed with cement, glass fibre and resin and moulded in a form of little blocks with a special shape.

Out of them, a wire saw cuts 2 „Hyparwall” construction elements which may be used to create a lot of forms: straight or rounded walls, perforated towers or façade claddings…

In a recent report about Fallacara’s „Hypargate Vela”, we had explained what „Hypar” means (see link below).

The manifold possibilities of these elements are ensue by rotating them and fitting them together in many constellations.

Of course the „Hyparwall“-elements can be cut from natural stone as well.

„Hyparwall“ is the fruit of the New Fundamentals Research Group.

