3. Transylvania Stone Expo from May 25 – 27, 2017 in the city of Cluj-Napoca in Romania

Organizer is the regional Stonemasons’ Association APTRA

To most of our readers, Transylvania is probably only known as a fictitious galaxy mentioned in the Rocky Horror Picture Show or as the site of Count Dracula’s tales. But the region really exists in the center of Romania at the foot of the picturesque Carpathian Mountains.

Transylvania is home of a stone sector, and these days Stone-Ideas.com’s editors received an email from Sorin Deiji informing that the 3. Transylvania Stone Expo will be held from May 25 – 27, 2017 in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

Sorin Deji is principal of Stone Partner Company and president of the Transylvanian Stonemasons’ Association (APTRA). The organization was founded in 2015. Among its 40 member companies are not only stonemasons but also quarry owners or stone traders, Sorin Deji writes.

In 2016, Transylvania Stone Expo counted 40 exhibitors from 5 countries. This year, the organizers expect 50 from 8 countries. The fair’s program includes lectures like „Natural Stone and Public Squares“, „Transylvanian Stone Perspectives“, „Stone Restorations Trends in Transylvania“, and „ECO Solutions Stone Care and Treatment“.

Also will be held a stonemasons’ day and a ceremony for the awards for architecture with Transylvanian stone.

The fair is supported by the Transylvanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Cluj and by the Transylvanian chapter of the Romanian Architects’ Association (OAR).

Romania has resources of many stones like limestone, marble, andesite, sandstone, travertine or basalt. They are used in buildings in the country and also exported as blocks.

Most of the APTRA members are also active in importation, Sorin Deji writes. Those companies have a strong knowhow in processing stone even for high quality demands.

Transylvania Stone Expo / APTRA

Sorin Deji (Mail)

Translation: pebe

(26.04.2017, USA: 04.26.2017)