„Alice“, a table lamp in natural stone by designer Cristina Celestino for Italian Budri company

The design follows the idea of the „Wonderland“ where nothing is like it looks

„Alice“ is the name of the table lamp designer Cristina Celestino has created for Italian stone specialist Budri. The title refers to Lewis Carroll’s „Alice in Wonderland“, of course: The form and the function of the object might have their origin in the imaginary world where the heroine enters following a white rabbit and where she has so much to fight with unpredictable situations.

Budri writes in its press release: „At first glance, the lamp looks like a ring with an extra-large stone gem: an oversize item of table jewellery, its proportions correct but unexpectedly produced in shaped marble. On closer inspection, the object reveals a unique lighting capability, which plays around with the rules of perception.”

The base of the lamp is available in different types of marble: Blackwood, a material with black streaks, Serracolene Versailles, an exquisite French material named after the Palace of Versailles, Rain Forest Green, an Indian material in shades of green, and Verde Antigua, a white marble with pale green vein patterning. The „gems“ are all in onyx, in pastel shades.

But that is only the material. To use the lamp is also very special as Budri values technology not only for working the stone: „The lamp is not operated by means of a standard switch but using a touch system, an additional source of surprise and delight. It is operated by a gesture that calls to mind the act of putting on the ring; when a hand is placed inside and brushed over its base, the onyx gem illuminates to reveal a new design identity.“

Budri

Cristina Celestino

Photo/Rendering: Budri