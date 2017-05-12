Side-tables made of material samples often lay forgotten in architects’ offices

Designer Josh Carmody of Australia presented his innovative idea for upcycling natural stone remnants at Milan’s Ventura Lambrate

Upcycling is a subset of recycling in which samples or remnants attain an increase in value by means of brilliant ideas or smart design. Josh Carmody, Melbourne-based designer, showed a particularly clever use of the idea at Milan’s Ventura Lambrate (April 4 – 9, 2017).

The idea started with a question: how can samples of marble or granite, which architects receive in great quantities, be put to good use?

And, may we add: can something be made of the samples conserving the original properties and beauty of the material?

Carmody, himself an architect with years of planning experience, has developed legs for his collection called „Remnant Series“ into which the sample are clamped down or screwed together, and, which can be disassembled at will.

The prototype shown in Milan had a brass clamp. Less costly clamps are also available. The maximum strength of the sample is 3 cm. The height of the legs is variable.

Mixing and matching is also possible.

Or, as Carmody writes on his webpage: „The system is specifically designed to allow the configuration of table tops in any size, layout and shape desired.“

Josh Carmody Studio

Photos: Josh Carmody

(12.05.2017, USA: 05.12.2017)