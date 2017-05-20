www.stone-ideas.com

Milan’s Salone del Mobile (2): use of natural stone is a trendsetter in interior décor

  Home » English » Design with natural stone

<a href="http://www.stoneinternational.it/"target="_blank">Stone International</a>.

Many exhibitors showed furniture in stone and especially in marble

The Salone del Mobile in Milan in April 2017 was setting a trend in interior décor: natural stone.

More than in the recent past, tables and side tables with natural stone table tops were exhibited.

We show product examples.

Salone del Mobile 2018, April 17-22

Photos/Renderings: companies / Peter Becker

<a href="http://www.stoneinternational.it/"target="_blank">Stone International</a>.<a href="http://www.valderaexport.it/"target="_blank">Lenzi</a>.<a href="http://www.valderaexport.it/"target="_blank">Lenzi</a>.<a href="http://www.Poliform.it/"target="_blank">Poliform</a>: „Tridente.<a href="http://www.Poliform.it/"target="_blank">Poliform</a>: „Ilda“.<a href="http://www.Poliform.it/"target="_blank">Poliform</a>: „Home Hotel“.<a href="https://www.poltronafrau.com/"target="_blank">Poltrona Frau</a>: „Jane“.<a href="http://www.reflexangelo.com/"target="_blank">Grupo Reflex</a>.<a href="http://www.paolocastelli.com/"target="_blank">Paolo Castelli</a>.<a href="https://www.stoneitaliana.com/"target="_blank">Stone Italiana</a>: „Prospettiva Stone“, in quarz composite. Design Paolo Ulian.<a href="https://www.stoneitaliana.com/"target="_blank">Stone Italiana</a>: „Prospettiva Stone“ in quarz composite. Left: Design Lorenzo Palmeri, right: Design Arseny Leonovich.

(20.05.2017, USA: 05.20.2017)

 