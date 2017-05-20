Recently published
Milan’s Salone del Mobile (2): use of natural stone is a trendsetter in interior décor
Many exhibitors showed furniture in stone and especially in marble
The Salone del Mobile in Milan in April 2017 was setting a trend in interior décor: natural stone.
More than in the recent past, tables and side tables with natural stone table tops were exhibited.
We show product examples.
Salone del Mobile 2018, April 17-22
Photos/Renderings: companies / Peter Becker
(20.05.2017, USA: 05.20.2017)