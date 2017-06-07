New stone: DESERT GREY, a rare mixture of onyx and granite by Çalışkanerler Marble, Turkey

Name: Desert Grey

Type of stone: conglomerate of onyx and granite

Main color: grey

Peculiarities: Desert Grey combines the characteristics of both stones: the onyx-parts are translucent, the granite-parts are extremely hard. Both ingredients are so strongly glued together by nature that neither the blocks nor the slabs need any resin or net as a porter.

Usage: interior and exterior, wet areas, coverings, flooring, staircases etc. The challenge in using this stone is to play with the light effects.

Surfaces: polished (with resin filling), brushed (without resin filling), split face or grooved face

Quarry: Bozkır, Konya province, Turkey

Contact: Çalışkanerler Marble Co Ltd, Import/Export manager: Mr. Chen Pingzhou (Mail)

(07.06.2017; USA: 06.07.2017)