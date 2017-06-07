Recently published
New stone: DESERT GREY, a rare mixture of onyx and granite by Çalışkanerler Marble, Turkey
Name: Desert Grey
Type of stone: conglomerate of onyx and granite
Main color: grey
Peculiarities: Desert Grey combines the characteristics of both stones: the onyx-parts are translucent, the granite-parts are extremely hard. Both ingredients are so strongly glued together by nature that neither the blocks nor the slabs need any resin or net as a porter.
Usage: interior and exterior, wet areas, coverings, flooring, staircases etc. The challenge in using this stone is to play with the light effects.
Surfaces: polished (with resin filling), brushed (without resin filling), split face or grooved face
Quarry: Bozkır, Konya province, Turkey
Contact: Çalışkanerler Marble Co Ltd, Import/Export manager: Mr. Chen Pingzhou (Mail)
(07.06.2017; USA: 06.07.2017)