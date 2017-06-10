Peter Randall-Page’s stone sculptures will be shown in 3 exhibitions in the UK during summer 2017

The British artist is famous for his large works reminding natural forms with surprising surfaces

Peter Randall-Page will show 4 of his works at the Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition 13 June – 20 Aug 2017. Originally an „Annual Exhibition of Paintings, Sculptures and Designs – open to all Artists” the show’s aim is now to help finance the training of young artists in the Royal Academy Schools.

Now in its 249th year, the exhibition will also show works by internationally renowned artists Rosemarie Trockel, Julian Schnabel, Hassan Hajjaj, Secundino Hernández, Isaac Julien, Tomoaki Suzuki, Mark Wallinger and Sean Scully RA, as well as submissions by new Royal Academicians including Gilbert & George and David Adjaye. Other highlights include Yinka Shonibare RA’s six meter high colorful wind sculpture in the RA Courtyard, and Farshid Moussavi RA’s unique focus on construction coordination drawings in the Architecture Gallery.

„Ark“ is the name of a modern sculpture exhibition at the Chester Cathedral 7 July – 15 October 2017. Peter Randall-Page will show his large scale sculptures in Kilkenny Blue Limestone named „Fructus“, „Corpus“ & „Phyllotaxus“. McKeon Stone from Ireland provided the raw material.

This largest modern sculpture exhibition in the north-west of England, will feature 90 works by over 50 internationally renowned sculptors including Kenneth Armitage, Lynn Chadwick, Geoffrey Clarke, Elisabeth Frink, Antony Gormley, Damien Hirst, Barbara Hepworth, Michael Joo, Sarah Lucas, David Mach and David Nash. Several works have been specially made for the exhibition and will be on show for the very first time.

To celebrate 40 years of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, 2017 will see the introduction of new works for the open air by leading artists. Peter Randall-Page will be exhibiting „Shapes in the Clouds III“ alongside works by Ai Weiwei, Eduardo Chillida, Phyllida Barlow, Ursula von Rydingsvard and Matthew Day Jackson & many more.

Peter Randall-Page studied sculpture at Bath Academy of Art. During the last 25 years his sculptures, drawings and prints have been exhibited widely in the UK and abroad.

