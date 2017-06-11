www.stone-ideas.com

At this year’s Design Week in Milan, IMM Carrara presented a show called „La Luce del Marmo“ in which the Marble Region was presented

  Home » English » Markets: Selling Stone

Marmi Carrara, Chicco Chiari (design): „Memories from the Future”. Small ghosts inspired to a famous videogame, made of white Carrara or Statuario marble. The four characters – She, Red, Azur and Screwball – will differ for the detail of their eyes.

Update: White Carrara Downtown, until June 18, 2017 (see below)

It was the second time that there was the „Spaces&Interiors“ show presented in Milan’s city center during the Salone del Mobile. IMM Carrara showed local marble with the title „La Luce del Marmo“ as prmomotion of the Carrara Marmotec to take place in 2018.

The aim was also to bring forth marble as a modern and exclusive material for the creative. Light and lightness was the common theme.

MT Stone, Stoheng (design), VT Impianti (technical support): „Block The Rock“. Using different processing techniques combined with each other with the use of glass, composite materials, micro anchoring systems for spaced-out fixing to the metallic structure, which have made possible the effect of lightness and translucency.

In front of the Shopping Center a mammoth marble block dubbed „Block The Rock“ greeted visitors. Imposing by its sheer mass during the day, the block was brightly lit on the interior and almost daylight-bright.

A number of companies from the Carrara Region participated: Campolonghi, Errebi Marmi, Fibra, Franchi Umberto Marmi, Garfagnana Innovazione, G.M.C. Graniti Marmi Colorati, Marmi Carrara and Sa.Ge.Van. Marmi in cooperation with architects and designers Kengo Kuma, Fabio Novembre, Pietro Carlo Pellegrini, Nicola Venutelli, Chicco Chiari, Diana Pelaez Cialdini and Franco Gemignani.

We show photos provided by IMM Carrara with short captions describing the pictures.

Marmi Carrara, Chicco Chiari (design): „Memories from the Future”. Small ghosts inspired to a famous videogame, made of white Carrara or Statuario marble. The four characters – She, Red, Azur and Screwball – will differ for the detail of their eyes.

The show „Spaces&Interiors“ took place in the Porto Nuova Shopping Center Mall. Its focus was on material surfaces and target groups were architects. 43 companies exhibited their products. There were no divided sales booths but rather a wide-open presentation area. „Lightness“ was the theme guiding viewers through the presentations in all its facets. Trade Fair Organizers were the same as those at the Made Expo Architectural Trade Fair which takes place bi-annually in Milan.

„La Luce del Marmo“ is part of the „Quattro volte Marmo“ campaign. Next to Milan there are other activities throughout the summer months such as B2B-Workshops and cultural events „White Pietrasanta Downtown“ and „White Carrara Downtown“.

Space&Interiors

Sa.Ge.Van. Marmi, Diana Pelaez Cialdini and Franco Gemignani (design): modular bookshelf „Dotta”. Free-standing, linear and sober, Dotta combines the beauty of marble in its most basic form with new processing technologies. The wish to create an object with a unique design through waste material represents a further added value to the project.Errebi, Nicola Venutelli (design) in collaboration with Fibra: „Einston”. Innovative ways of application of the natural stone material: Indeed, when we talk about marble, we immediately think of floors, claddings or sculptures. Actually, there are many other alternatives of application and uses.Errebi, Nicola Venutelli (design) in collaboration with Fibra: „Legaccio”. Innovative ways of application of the natural stone materia: Indeed, when we talk about marble, we immediately think of floors, claddings or sculptures. Actually, there are many other alternatives of application and uses.Campolonghi, Fabio Novembre (design, reinventing a stool by Casamani): „HER“. Celebrateing the beauty and the elegance of the human body.Franchi Umberto Marmi, Kengo Kuma (design): „Erodescape”. Erodescape seems to have been shaped by the slow erosion caused by natural elements, such as water and wind. Marble is reinterpreted through a dematerialising process which evokes an idea of lightness and smoothness.Garfagnana Innovazione, Pietro Carlo Pellegrini (design): „Trame” will recall emotions, places and imaginations, in the sense of experiences connected to this noble material, in a way to show its intrinsic lightness and plasticity. Graniti Marmi Colorati (GMC), Jing Living Furniture Design: table „Break the Symmetry”.I Profumi del Marmo: perfume bottles.„La Luce del Marmo“.

See also:

 

 

 

 

(11.06.2017, 06.11.2017)

 