Major changes on management level of Coldspring company

Greg Flint named president and chief operations officer, John Mattke appointed president of subsidiary Stone Panels International

Minnesota-based Coldspring has put into effect major restructurings concerning the leading staff on June 5, 2017: Greg Flint, before the company’s Vice President of Operations and Strategy, is now President and Chief Operations Officer. John Mattke, who had had this role since 2004, was appointed President of Stone Panels International LLC (SPI), a subsidiary of Coldspring and producer of StoneLite panels which had been fully acquired in 2016.

Flint has been a lifelong Coldspring employee with more than 34 years of service. During his 16-year tenure on the Coldspring executive team, he worked closely under the leadership of John Mattke. Listening to customers’ needs and then utilizing change management to improve Coldspring’s lean management system are his areas of special expertise, according to a press release.

„As a second-generation employee, it is an honor to be given the opportunity to lead Coldspring, an organization I’m proud to be a part of,“ says Flint. „With a strong team in place, we’re well positioned to write the next chapter in the Coldspring story.”

John Mattke will leave the company’s headquarter in Cold Spring, Minnesota and move to Stone Panels International (SPI) in Marble Falls, Texas. Throughout his career, Mattke has been instrumental in developing and implementing strategic changes and improvements throughout Coldspring, including the relocation and development of the company’s state-of-the-art foundry in 1998. He led the strategic rebranding of the company in 2013, bringing all divisions and brands under the single master brand of Coldspring.

As a past board member of the Natural Stone Council (before Marble Institute of America, MIA), Mattke played an instrumental role in the stone industry’s recent adoption of a sustainability standard for stone, known as ANSI/NSC 373 Sustainable Production of Natural Dimension Stone. Coldspring achieved this certification in 2016.

„Although SPI will operate with autonomy, the same Coldspring values will guide us as we serve StoneLite customers with responsiveness and flexibility across the globe“, says Mattke.

One more change: Tim Freidel will assume the role of Executive Vice President at SPI, responsible for sales, marketing, and business development. Beyond his more than 8 years of experience at the company, prior to the acquisition, Friedel brings 30 years of leadership experience at various building- and manufacturing-related companies throughout North America.

About Coldspring: Since 1898, it has served the architectural, memorial, residential and industrial markets with all types of natural stone, bronze, and industrial and diamond-tooling products. With headquarters, a primary manufacturing facility and bronze foundry in Cold Spring, the company has 800 employees at operations across the country, including 30 quarries and multiple fabrication facilities.

About Stone Panels International: The company originated and pioneered the manufacturing process that has established StoneLite for lightweight natural stone wall cladding. With the acquisition, its production of StoneLite was moved from Dallas to Coldspring’s location in Marble Falls, Texas. There, Coldspring has made a significant investment in technology and equipment.

Coldspring

Stone Panels International

Source: Coldspring

(14.06.2017, USA: 06.14.2017)