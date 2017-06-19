Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
Markets: Selling Stone»
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
Stone Stories»
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Italian JCP Design Company brings out the beauty of natural stone
Vanity mirrors with an exotic marble back look like globes of other planets
Italian-based JCP has perfected the art of bringing out the beauty of natural stone for household products to a T. The round vanity mirror „Naia“ have a conspicuous back available in various types of marble. Seen from a distance, one might mistake them for globes emulating planets in outer space. At the 2017 Salone des Mobile Trade Fair JCP presented its wares alongside a haiku by poet Alistair Gentry: „She brushes her black hair / Looking into her own eyes / And planets are made“.
„Surande“, JCP’s floor lamp also does marble justice in its implementation: the mass provides a solid stance, whereas the platform above it can be used as an extra shelf. The beam of light is directed toward a dome resembling a pac-dot which spreads the rays.
JCP was founded in 2015 and „aims to change the design status quo in a revolutionary way“ according to a press release: Objects created by CTRLZAK Design Studio place primary importance on aesthetics.
The objects also define the company’s clientele.
Photos: Silvio Macchi (Mail)
Renderings: JCP
(19.06.2017, USA: 06.19.2017)