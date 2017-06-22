Recently published
Coverings Installation and Design Awards (CID)
Awarded were outstanding achievements in implementation of natural stone and ceramic tiles in the categories of Residential and Commercial Construction
As in the past, the Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards were presented at the Coverings Trade Fair (April 4th to 7th 2017, this time in Orlando Florida). They gave credit to outstanding achievements in implementation of natural stone and ceramic tiles. Categories were dwelling and office complexes. Next to the awards, special recognitions were given.
The awards were remunerated with a purse of 2,500.00 US$ plus accommodation during the Fair in Orlando.
We show the works of award-winners, beginning with projects implementing natural stone.
In 2018 Coverings will take place form May 8th to 11th in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photos: companies
