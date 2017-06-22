Coverings Installation and Design Awards (CID)

Awarded were outstanding achievements in implementation of natural stone and ceramic tiles in the categories of Residential and Commercial Construction

As in the past, the Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards were presented at the Coverings Trade Fair (April 4th to 7th 2017, this time in Orlando Florida). They gave credit to outstanding achievements in implementation of natural stone and ceramic tiles. Categories were dwelling and office complexes. Next to the awards, special recognitions were given.

The awards were remunerated with a purse of 2,500.00 US$ plus accommodation during the Fair in Orlando.

We show the works of award-winners, beginning with projects implementing natural stone.

In 2018 Coverings will take place form May 8th to 11th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photos: companies

Awards for works with ceramic tiles:

* RESIDENTIAL, TILE: Contemporary Twilight by DKOR Interiors (installed by Newman Brothers Construction).

* COMMERCIAL, TILE: Maurices Corporate Headquarters by RSP Architects (installed by Twin City Tile and Marble).

Special recognotions went to:

* Community Enhancement.

Project: Pacific Coast Highway Caltran Landscape Architecture, Designer: Alice Taylor, Installer: JC Stone.

* International.

Project: Villa Nemes: Natural Materials in Natural Environment, Designer: Giordano Hadamik Architects, Installer: Simine Rizza & Ndricim Aga.

* International

Project: Opera Software Wroclaw, Designer: mode:lina architekci Pawel Garus Jerzy Wozniak sp. j.

* International

Project: Madrid, Spain Perimeter Project, Designer: Zooco Estudio, Installer: Hisbalit.

* International

Project: Lattice House, Designer: Emiliano López Matas.

