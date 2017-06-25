General Assembly of Confindustria Marmomacchine in Milan

Members of the board for 2017-2019 elected / Sector statistics show a recovery of Italy’s stone exports in the first trimester 2017

Confindustria Marmomacchine, the Italian association of producers of marble, granite and other ornamental stones and makers of machines, tools and equipment held its general assembly on June 15th, 2017. More than 170 participants out of the 320 members came together in Milan.

Latest statistics were presented which show a recovery of the sector’s exports after a decline in 2016: in the first trimester of 2017, stone products with a value of 434 million € were sold to foreign customers which is a +5,8% compared to the year before. The decline in the complete year before had been (-)5,6%.

Machinery producers even had a +32,1% growth reaching 292 Million €, according to the Centro Studio, Confindustria Marmomacchine’s research institute.

Elected were the members of the board for the period of 2017 to 2019. They are: ALIMONTI Roberto (Rastone Srl), BAUCE Davide (Bauce Bruno Srl), BOMBANA Igino (Tenax Spa), CAMPAGNOLA Dorian (Pellegrini Meccanica Spa), CAUCCI Mario (Caucci Marble Srl), CIANI Nicola (Marmilame Srl), COMPRI Michele (Abrasivi Adria Srl), DE ANGELIS Marco (De Angelis Giovanni Srl), DOSSENA Marino (Diamond Service Srl), FRACCAROLI Federico (Fraccaroli e Balzan Spa) – FRANZI Corradino (Gmm Spa), MARCHETTI Arianna (Officine Marchetti Srl), MONCINI Giovambattista (Fratelli Moncini Srl), MUZZOLON Davide (Marmi Bruno Zanet Srl), PEDRINI Giambattista (Pedrini Spa a Unico Socio), PETTENON Francesco (Fila Industria Chimica Spa), PUCCI Alessandra (Prometec Srl), SCALAS Carmine (Usa.Di.Due. Srl), STANGHERLIN Mirko (Simec Spa), TROIS Valentina (S.IM.IN. Srl).

Associated members of the board are ANTOLINI Francesco (Antolini Luigi Spa) und TONINI Giancarlo (Tonini Cave Fantiscritti). Members of the board are also the president-in-office, GHIRARDI Stefano (Ghirardi Stone Contractors), honorary president MARABELLI Flavio (magazine Marmo Macchine International) and the former president ZERLIA Carlo (Marini Quarries Group).

Guests at the meeting were Michele Scannavini, president of Italy’s foreign trade organization ICE, Alessandro Decio, CEO of the export organization SACE and Giovanni Mantovani, general girector of Veronafiere.

Confindustria Marmomacchine

Source: Confindustria Marmomacchine

(24.06.2017, USA: 06.24.2017)