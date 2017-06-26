Quantum leap at Marmomac: the „Italian Stone Theatre“ in Hall 1 will have a focus on MARKETABLE product ideas

Designer Raffaello Galiotto, architect Vincenzo Pavan and Studio Luca Molinari are going to show concepts how natural stone can be used in a contemporary way

Visitors may look forward what Marmomac 2017 (September 27 – 30) will present in the „Italian Stone Theatre“ in its hall 1 next to the entrance: this time, the presentations will fathom how the next future for the usage of natural stone may look like.

The part called „Macchine Virtuose“ (Virtuosic Machines) may be the most interesting: Here, industrial designer Raffaello Galiotto will present furniture or objects for home decoration realized in cooperation with Italian machine producers and design companies. As a peculiarity, the prototypes shown are conceived to find their buyers on the markets.

The part „Territorio & Design”, curated by Raffaello Galiotto and architect Vincenzo Pavan also has marketable product ideas in the focus. The fair’s press release promises a new era in the Made in Italy: „Compared to the design experiences promoted by Marmomac in previous editions focusing on the creativity of designers through free experimentation … (it is now) a specific project that aims to create industrial design products identified by stone materials.”

Speaking clearly: Basta with those sometimes crazy ideas of the past, now it’s things that can be sold.

Another peculiarity of „Territorio & Design” is that companies from various Italian regions are participating. They shall bring in their local traditions and know-how into this search for modern stone products.

The third part of the Italian Stone Theatre is just as ambitious: Called „Soul & City“ and presented in the center of hall 1 it is curated by Studio Luca Molinari which has brought together 8 international architecture offices with Italian stone companies. Their task was to show new ways how stone can be used in contemporary architecture and town planning.

Like in the last years, there will be a forum with lectures. In the Ristorante d’Autore, a stars chef will join 6 dishes of endive with 6 shades of wine and 6 colors of stone. In the wine bar will be served the Marmito cocktail which was created last year by the Bartenders Academy of Verona, as the press release informs.

More at 52nd Marmomac:

* Marmomacc & The City will show pieces from last year’s Italian Stone Theatre,

* Best Communicator Award,

* Icon Award,

* 3rd International Stone Summit,

* b2b-meetings, technical training events and visits to local companies.

The Italian Stone Theatre and the program is sponsored by Italy’s Foreign Trade Agency ICE, the Ministry for Economic Development (MISE) as part of the Special Made in Italy Promotion Plan and by Confindustria Marmomacchine.

By the way, our spelling of „Marmomac“ with only one „c“ is not a mistake. Last year, the old Marmomacc changed its name. In its logo it is now „Marmo+Mac“.

Marmomac, September 27 – 30, 2017

Renderings: Raffaello Galiotto

Translation: pebe

(26.06.2017, USA: 06.26.2017)