Ballymaloe Summer Sculptural Exhibition in Ireland open until September 03, 2017

The annual Summer Outdoor Sculptural Exhibition at the Ballymaloe House will be open until September 03, 2017. It takes places in the alluring grounds near

Shanagarry Village, Cork County in Ireland and shows 50 works of Irish sculptors, some of the pieces in natural stone.

Ballymaloe House is a noble family run guesthouse and restaurant.

The exhibition is open daily 9 am to 9 pm. There are guided walk-through every Tuesday and Thursday night at 6 pm. The tour of the works generally takes about one hour to complete, it is free of charge and no booking is required.

„We would love to see you there at some time this Summer,“ writes Richard Scott, organizer of the event and gallerist with the focus on sculpting based in Rochestown, Ireland.

At the end of the exhibition at the first weekend in September, Ballymaloe will see its annual Garden Festival.

Richard Scott Sculpture: Ballymaloe Summer Outdoor Sculptural Exhibition, until September 03, 2017

Ballymaloe House

Photos: John Beasley

(06.07.2017. USA: 07.06.2017)