Marble Grigio Versilia, a stone with personality and character from Salvatori

Name: Grigio Versilia

Type of stone: marble

Quarry: Grigio Versilia comes from the rugged Apuan Alps high above the Tuscan coast.

Peculiarities: If you are looking for a stone with personality and character, maybe take a look at Grigio Versilia. Its dramatic swathes of white veins against a cool grey make it a striking option for both walls and floors. Grigio Versilia is a strong material which can withstand significant loads having a high resistance to abrasion and a relatively low porosity. It withstands very cold temperatures.

Usage: kitchen countertops, exterior paving, exterior cladding, interior walls, interiors floors, wet areas, high traffic zones

Surfaces: honed, sandblasted, Bamboo

