Brasigran’s colorful quartzites bring ancient prairie life to a new lease

The Brazilian company with innovative marketing ideas named its new collection „American Natives“ with labels like „Apache“, „Cherokee“ or „Sioux“

At the Vitoria Stone Fair in 2017 (June 06-09), Mineração Corcovado Brasigran Company drew a lot of attention: Under the name „American Natives“ it presented its new collection of colorful quartzites.

The name implies a relation to North American indigenous people. Stone labels are named after tribes such as „Apache“, „Cherokee“ or Sioux“.

The walls of Brasigran’s booth bore inconspicuous murals of prairie life next to slabs of the stones.

Most exportation of Mineração Corcovado Brasigran Company goes to North America.

Brasigran’s innovative marketing idea is another way of „Selling Stone With Emotions“ we have already discussed several times. Here the stone is connected to the old tales of Chingachgook or Winnetou. For some it is a reminder of the childhood, for others it refers to the Noble Savage.

