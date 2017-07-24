Citco and Citco Privé: Furniture and decorative items in marble like works of art

Italian Company supplements its collection with new pieces / marble and granite complemented by exceptional workmanship

Italian brand names Citco and Citco Privé have been introducing a new collection every year to complement products in the current line of production. We show some of the works displayed at this year’s Salone del Mobile Furniture Trade Fair. Both design and craftsmanship from design to realization were of exceptionally high quality.

Citco solicits ideas from world-renowned architects and designers. This year Stefano Bigi, Ferruccio Laviani, Arik Levy, Daniel Libeskind, Jean Nouveal, Ora ïto, and Zaha Hadid designed the drafts.

Citco

Fotos: Franco Chimenti









(24.07.2017)